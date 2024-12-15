Liskeard Darts Leagues by Peter Mutton
LISKEARD AREA LADIES LEAGUE
THE biggest winners of the week were Dobwalls FC A who won 5-2 against stablemates Dobwalls FC C, with the remaining games all decided by the odd game.
Results and Scores: CON CLUB 4 (C Crocker 100, 121; L Hoskin 134) SC BELLES 3 (A Hewitt 102; M Hyne 2x105; E Carmichael 106); DOBWALLS FC C 2 (H Marshall 130) DOBWALLS FC A 5 (L Waters 115; S Waters 103); LISKEARD RBL 4 (J Waters 111-finish, 125; R Holland 114) MANOR HOUSE 3 (L Gregory 156; L Coffin 115; J Martin 103; K Devine 134); JJ’S BAR 3 (D Jefford 108, 130; N Nash 114, 117; W Hardy 103, 114, 120) DOBWALLS FC B 4 (K Latham 3x100, 125; P Pope 100, 117, 121; Courtenay Mutton 140; Cara Mutton 114).
LISKEARD AND DISTRICT DARTS LEAGUE
MC NUTS increased their lead at the top with a 10-1 win at home to Sports Club, while an 8-3 victory against JJ’s Bar moved British Legion into second place.
Results and Scores: BRITISH LEGION 8 (K Crebbin 3x100; M Hardy 6x100, 3x140; M Prinn 4x100, 2x140; L Thomas 125; W Callaghan 3x100, 140; T Clacey 2x100, 121) JJ’S BAR 3 (K Latham 2x100, 115, 140; P Wright 3x100, 140; K Fowler 100, 125; J Spargo Jnr 3x100, 104, 120; Z Peel 3x100, 120, 140); DOBWALLS FC 2 (C Mutton 2x100, 115; S Waters 109, 132; M Whittingham 110, 118) MANOR HOUSE 9 (S Gregory 103, 121, 140; B Jefford 100, 121, 125; L Coffin 2x100; P Pateman 140); MC NUTS 10 (A Stidwell 3x100, 110; J Harris 3x100, 121, 140; R Pollard 100; A Cooper Jnr 6x100, 105, 125; A Cooper Snr 3x100, 125, 2x140) SPORTS CLUB 1 (D Page 100; B Deane 100; A Yeomans 114; J Fowler 100; S Bailey 111).