By Peter Mutton
LISKEARD AREA LADIES LEAGUE
ALL matches ended with 4-3 scorelines with home wins for Con Club, JJ’s Bar and Dobwalls FC C, while Dobwalls FC A beat Sports Club Belles.
Results and Scorers: CON CLUB 4 (I Hoskin 100, 121; D Billing 100; R Haley 100, 101; C Crocker 130) MANOR HOUSE 3 (L Coffin 100, 120, 121, 140; J Martin 115; L Gregory 102); DOBWALLS FC C 4 (C Haley 117, 133) LISKEARD RBL 3 (J Waters 100, 125); JJ’S BAR 4 (N Nash 125; W Hardy 120) SC ROSES 3 (M Whittingham 100, 102, 126, 132; T Whittingham 133); SC BELLES 3 (K Jefford 109; M Hyne 136; A Hewitt 100) DOBWALLS FC A 4 (L Waters 2x100, 132; E Bettison 2x100; S Waters 2x100).
LISKEARD AND DISTRICT DARTS LEAGUE
LEAGUE leaders MC Nuts won 7-4 at home to JJ’s Bar, while Manor House and DFC Biffa also enjoyed victories.
Results and Scorers: DFC BIFFA 6 (T Hicks 2x100; K Chudleigh 3x100, 140; J Chudleigh 3x100, 109, 120, 3x140; N Dunn 2x121, 140; C Miles 102; D Putt 100, 114) BRITISH LEGION 5 (M Hardy 2x100, 3x140, 2x180; M Prinn 3x100, 115, 2x140; W Callaghan 2x100, 125; T Clacey 100, 101); MC NUTS 7 (J Harris 5x100, 118, 125; R O’Connor 3x100, 123, 140; A Stidwell 2x100, 119; R Pollard 5x100, 124,140; A Cooper 2x100, 118, 140) JJ’S BAR 4 (K Latham 2x100, 140; Z Peel 5x100, 125; K Fowler 100, 140; J Spargo Jnr 3x100, 122; J Spargo Snr 100, 125; P Wright 2x100, 120); SPORTS CLUB 4 (B Deane 100, 125; K Griffin 2x100, 120; J Fowler 125, 134; D Page 3x100; A Yeomans 100, 123, 2x140) MANOR HOUSE 7 (S Gregory 4x100, 121, 125; L Coffin 132; C Earl 101, 125; B Jefford 2x100; P Pateman 100, 101, 121, 135).