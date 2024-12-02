By Peter Mutton
Liskeard Darts Leagues latest
Liskeard Area Ladies League
DOBWALLS FC’s teams all enjoyed wins, but Manor House’s Kay Devine takes the headlines after recording the first 180 of the season in the division.
Results and Scorers: DOBWALLS FC A 6 (K Agar 100; E Bettison 2x134; S Waters 100, 140) CON CLUB 1 (L Hoskin 2x100, 134; D Billing 100; C Crocker 140); DOBWALLS FC B 5 (K Latham 2x100, 2x120; J Keast 100; Cara Mutton 123, 133; Courtenay Mutton 100, 115) SC BELLES 2 (M Hyne 120, 124; A Hewitt 103, 123; E Carmichael 128) MANOR HOUSE 5 (K Devine 118, 180; L Gregory 100); JJ’S BAR 2 (N Nash 116; W Hardy 100; J Hardy 100; D Jefford 133); SC ROSES 3 (M Whittingham 145) DOBWALLS FC C 4 (P Edens 121).
Liskeard and District Darts League
MC NUTS increased their lead at the top of the table to 20 points following their whitewash victory, as Britsh Legion and DFC Biffa also won.
Results and Scores: BRITISH LEGION 8 (Will Callaghan 4x100, 180; M Hardy 4x100, 125; W Callaghan Jnr 3x100; T Clacey 122; K Crebbins Jnr 2x100, 140; K Crebbins Jnr 114, 133) MANOR HOUSE 3 (L Coffin 101, 116, 122; P Pateman 4x100; S Gregory 100, 135); DFC BIFFA 6 (T Hicks 2x100, 134; K Chudleigh 100, 134, 140; J Chudleigh 3x100, 109, 125; C Miles 100, 2x140; P Willcocks 3x100, 116) JJ’S BAR 5 (Matt Swiggs 6x100, 180; Jack Spargo 180; J Spargo Jnr 2x100, 2x140; Z Peel 4x100; K Latham 105; K Fowler 3x100, 2x140); DOBWALLS FC 0 (M Whittingham 124; S Waters 100, 124; J Keast 140; R Hummerstone 117, 121) MC NUTS 11 (J Harris 3x100, 111; R O’Connor 6x100, 125; A Stidwell 140; R Pollard 100, 3x140; A Cooper Snr 3x100, 121, 140; A Cooper Jnr 2x100).