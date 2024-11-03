By Peter Mutton
LISKEARD AREA LADIES LEAGUE
SPORTS Club Belles registered their first win as they beat hosts Liskeard RBL 4-3, while Dobwalls FC A, Dobwalls FC B and Con Club were also victorious.
Results: DOBWALLS FC C 2(P Edens 124; L Davey 128; C Haley 124) CON CLUB 5 (D Billing 2x100; L Hoskin 2x100; C Crocker 129); LISKEARD RBL 3 (J Waters 100; S Waters 124; R Holland 113) SC BELLES 4 (E Carmichael 133); MANOR HOUSE 3 (L Gregory 100; K Devine 120; LCoffin 134) DOBWALLS FC A 4 (E Bettison 100; K Agar 103, 112; S Waters 110, 115, 117, 119; L Waters 109); SC ROSES 2 (M Whittingham 100) DOBWALLS FC B 5 (Courtenay Mutton 100; P Pope 108, 123, 133; Cara Mutton 100).
LISKEARD AND DISTRICT DARTS LEAGUE
TOP of the table MC Nuts beat DFC Biffa 6-5 thanks to captain Jerry Harris’ victory, while JJ’s Bar (7-4) and British Legion (9-2) enjoyed comfortable successes.
Results: DOBWALLS FC 2 (R Hummerstone 100; S Waters 112, 115; J Keast 100; M Whittingham 129) BRITISH LEGION 9 (M Prinn 3x100, 140; M Hardy 6x100, 140; T Clacy 100, 132; L Thomas 100, 117, 125, 134; K Crebbin 123, 125, 2x140; P Hardy 100, 2x140); MC NUTS 6 (A Stiswell 4x100, 125; J Harris 5x100, 108, 125; A Cooper Jnr 3x100; A Cooper 2x100, 109, 110, 121; R Pollard 100, 132; R O’Connor 3x100, 3x140) DFC BIFFA 5 (P Willcocks 3x100, 121, 2x125; K Chudleigh 100, 2x125, 140; D Putt 2x100; N Dunn 125, 139, 2x140; J Chudleigh 2x100, 140) SPORTS CLUB 4 (B Deane 4x100, 140; A Yeomans 2x100, 119; J Fowler 111; K Griffin 2x100) JJ’S BAR 7 (Jake Spargo 123, 180; Kye Fowler 2x100, 140, 180; K Latham 3x100; S Rogers 125; Z Peel 5x100, 140; J Spargo Snr 2x100, 127, 140).