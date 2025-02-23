By Craig Skeldon
BEN’S PLAICE POLPERRO DARTS LEAGUE
OLD School Foxes moved off the foot of the table by a point despite a 7-2 defeat to Udder Bullocks.
With the top versus second bottom clash of Wanderers v A Team postponed it gave the Foxes a chance to pile the pressure on and started well by sharing the first four games, which included John Warren winning his doubles clash with Mark Napper and winning his singles against Terry Collins 2-0.
But all his hard work was undone when Bullocks took the last five singles without losing a leg.
Russell Smugglers entertained local Polruan rivals Polruan Pirates and after three close doubles games, all going the distance, Smugglers led 3-0.
It didn't stop there as they took the first three singles games courtesy of Steve Edmunds, Robin Sainsbury and Darren Robinson.
But the trio of John Grainger, Ali Devereux and Charlie Cox won the last three singles for Pirates to restore some pride.
Another local derby saw Wasted Seamen entertain Legion at the Ship Inn, Polperro.
Legion took the first two doubles games before Seamen levelled the game with a doubles win followed by a shock singles win saw Ali Julian beat the in-form Chris Cannock. All level at 2-2 Legion reeled off the next three singles without losing a leg.
Andy Grice pulled one back for Seamen when he beat Steg Oliver but Stuart Devoy claimed the 6-3 victory for Legion when he beat Ben Criddle.
Third-placed Pelynt Travellers entertained Bulls Hitters and found themselves 3-2 down.
That was as good as it got for Hitters as Travellers took the last four singles with only Julie Kirk showing some resistance in losing 2-1 to Mike Marshall.
Rowett Rebels returned to the top of the table by a single point after a 7-2 success at Pelynt.
Rebels’ Jow Fowler made it 2-2 after some early trouble, but from then on Craig Skeldon, Matt Gilham, Kyle Courtis, Tommy Davies and Nathan Toms then went through the card.
Results and Scores: RUSSELL SMUGGLERS 6 (S Edmunds 4x100, 125, 126, 140; R Sainsbury 2x100, 123; D Robinson 2x100, 120; Y Hutchins 2x100; B Beese 2x100, 140) POLRUAN PIRATES 3 (T Bawden 105, 2x140; C Fisher 100; J Grainger 2x100; A Devereux 3x100, 140; C Chan 125); UDDER BULLOCKS 7 (O Jackson 4x100, 105; M Lorenz 100, 140, 160; J Collins 100, 120, 121, 125; A Collins 3x100, 2x125; A Bebb 117, 133) OLD SCHOOL FOXES 2 (J Warren 2x100, 125; M Napper 100, 140); PELYNT 2 (J Fowler 3x100, 110, 121, 140; M Johns 2x100; J Harper 2x100, 140; P Hobgen 100) ROWETT REBELS 7 (B Evans 3x100, 120, 125, 132; C Skeldon 2x100, 121; M Gilham 2x100, 125, 2x140; K Courtis 2x100, 140; T Davies 3x100, 3x140; N Toms 2x100, 140); PELYNT TRAVELLERS 6 (S Batten 2x100; C Budd 4x100, 104, 140; M Marshall 3x100, 125; R Rendle 2x100; A Driver 4x100, 180; S Rendle 2x100, 180) BULL HITTERS 3 (S Crane 2x100; I Dyer 3x100, 140; G Toms 3x100, 121, 123; G Hoare 132; D Thomas 2x100); WASTED SEAMEN 3 (A Julian 3x100, 120, 140; L Bryant 100; A Grice 2x100, 180) LEGION 6 (C Cannock 3x100, 180; P Cunningham 100, 105; G Birkett 2x100, 121, 123, 125, 140; J Nelson 100, 125; S Oliver 3x100; T Smith 2x100).