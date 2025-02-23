By Peter Mutton
LISKEARD AREA LADIES’ LEAGUE
LEAGUE champions Dobwalls FC B have reached the final of the Team Knockout competition against league runners-up JJ’s Bar.
The B team have so far beaten Sports Club Belles and Dobwalls FC C, while JJ’s defeated Liskeard RBL and Manor House.
In the Captain’s Championship, Dobwalls FC B’s Paula Pope will play Marina Whittingham of Sports Club Roses.
Paula beat Lisa Gregory (Manor House) and Linda Waters (Dobwalls FC A) with Marina having wins against Lynne Davey (Dobwalls FC C) and Kirsty Jefford (Sports Club Belles) to secure their places in the decider.
The final of the Over 50s Championship sees Debbie Jefford take on Jeanette Keast. Debbie had wins against Dorothy Varcoe and Paula Pope with Jeanette beating Linda Waters and Charmaine Crocker.
Both had byes in the first round.
All finals will be played on Finals Night on Wednesday, March 19.
Liskeard and District Darts League
WITH DFC Biffa having their bye, British Legion move back up to second despite a 6-5 reversal at the hands of visiting JJ’s Bar.
League leaders MC Nuts were 9-2 winners at the Sports Club and Dobwalls FC recorded their second win of the season with an 8-3 victory at the Manor House.
Results and Scores: BRITISH LEGION 5 (M Prinn 125, 135; T. Clancy 100; M Hardy 6x100, 121, 123; K Cribbin 100; L Thomas 100, 2x121, 123; J Pratt 3x100, 117 finish) JJ’S BAR 6 (J Spargo 125, 2x140; Z Peel 7x100, 105; K Latham 100; Z Thorogood 121; K Fowler 100, 140; P Wright 120, 140); MANOR HOUSE 3 (L Coffin 100, 125, 132; S Gregory 125; P Pateman 117, 140; M Kirton 2x100, 123) DOBWALLS FC 8 (R Hummerstone 3x100, 101; P Pope 100, 138; T Whittingham 100; M Whittingham 117, 123; J Keast 2x100); SPORTS CLUB 2 (A Yeomans 100; J Fowler 100; K Griffin 100, 101; B Deane 121, 140) MC NUTS 9 (Luke Lawrence 180; A Cooper 100, 120; A Stidwell 121; R Pollard 2x100; J Harris 4x100, 121, 140; R O’Connor 6x100).