By Peter Mutton
Liskeard Area Darts League
ALL three of the Dobwalls FC teams were 4-3 winners with the A and B teams home winners against Sports Club Roses and Liskeard RBL respectively, while the C team beat Sports Club Belles.
JJ’s Bar enjoyed the biggest victory of the week as they saw off Con Club 5-2 in a reversed fixture.
Results: DOBWALLS FC B 4 (C Mutton 2x100, 125; J Keast 125) LISKEARD RBL 3 (J Waters 100, 138); DOBWALLS FC A 4 (E Bettison 115; K Agar 100) SPORTS CLUB ROSES 3 (T Whittingham 100; M Whittingham 111; H Palmer 112); JJ’S BAR 5 (D Jefford 133; N Nash 100; W Hardy 105) CON CLUB 2 (L Hoskins 100, 136; D Jefford 107); SPORTS CLUB BELLES 3 (K Jefford 100, 108) DOBWALLS FC C 4 (C Haley 133).
Liskeard and District Darts League
MC NUTS remain top of the table after an 8-3 win with JJ’s Bar moving into second place even though they were beaten 7-4 by the Legion.
Manor House enjoyed a 7-4 success against visiting Dobwalls FC.
Results: JJ’S BAR 4 (C Coates 2x100, 121, 125; K Fowler 100, 120, 125, 140; P Wright 2x100; J Spargo 100, 105, 125; Z Peel 3x100, 140) BRITISH LEGION 7 (M Prinn 5x100; M Hardy 5x100, 105; W Callaghan 2x100; T Clancy 135; J Pratt 2x100); MANOR HOUSE 7 (Paul Pateman 123, 135, 180; S Gregory 100, 120, 125; L Coffin 100; B Jefford 3x100, 135) DOBWALLS FC 4 (R Hummerstone 140; S Waters 138; J Keast 100, 126); SPORTS CLUB 3 (K Griffin 100, 125, 140; J Fowler 100; A Yeomans 100; D Page 100, 116) MC NUTS 8 (A Stiswell 100, 140; J Harris 2x100; A Cooper 121; R Pollard 3x100, 121, 133; R O’Connor 5x100, 125, 134; L Lawrence 100, 137, 140).