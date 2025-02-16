Liskeard Darts League by Peter Mutton
Liskeard Area Ladies League
CHAMPIONS Dobwalls FC B completed the season unbeaten with a 5-2 win at Sports Club Belles,while JJ’s Bar, who were 20 points behind, secured the runners-up spot after seeing off Manor House 4-3.
Results and Scores: CON CLUB 5 (L Hoskin 2x100, 2x125; R Haley 101, 140; C Crocker 105, 116; T Prinn 2x100, 115) DOBWALLS FC A 2 (Emily Bettison 100; L Waters 108, 132); DOBWALLS FC C 2 (H Marshall 108) SC ROSES 5 (T Whittingham 129; H Palmer 109); JJ’S BAR 4 (J Hardy 100, 132; A Cole 129, 140, 174; D Jefford 133) MANOR HOUSE 3 (L Coffin 2x100, 124; K Devine 100, 134; L Wilbourne 114) SC BELLES 2 (A Hewitt 105; K Jefford 2x100) DOBWALLS FC B 5 (Cara Mutton 120, 121; P Pope 100, 119; J Keast 125; Courtenay Mutton 2x100).
Liskeard and District Darts League
DFC Biffa moved back up to second following their 9-2 victory against Dobwalls FC, but they only have a one-point advantage over British Legion who were 8-3 winners at home to Sports Club.
Results and Scores: BRITISH LEGION 8 (M Prinn 4x100, 103F, 2x140; T Clancy 2x100, 122, 140; M Hardy 3x100, 121, 140; K Cribbin 2x100, 140; L Thomas 100, 2x125) SPORTS CLUB 3 (B Deane 3x100; M Cowling 121; D Page 138; J Fowler 120); DOBWALLS FC 2 (R Hummerstone 100; C Mutton 105; P Pope 100, 135); DFC BIFFA 9 (J Chudleigh 6x100, 125, 2x140; P Willcocks 3x100, 103; N Dunn 100, 2x140; K Chudleigh 3x100, 125, 141; A Chudleigh 112, 135); JJ’S BAR 8 (J Spargo 125, 140; K Fowler 2x100, 125; Z Thorogood 109, 121, 131; P Wright 3x100) MANOR HOUSE 3 (B Jefford 100; M Kirton 3x100; S Gregory 2x100, 125; P Pateman 4x100, 140).