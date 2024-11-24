By Craig Skeldon
BEN’S PLAICE POLPERRO DARTS LEAGUE LATEST
THE bottom two sides – Old School Foxes and A Team – are now level on points following last week’s results.
The Foxes were beaten 6-3 by the Wasted Seamen, but with A Team slipping to a 7-2 reversal to Russell Smugglers, it is all square.
At the other end, Rowett Rebels are two points ahead of Wanderers who saw Morgan Bickley hit three 180s.
The Rebels saw off third-placed Pelynt Travellers 6-3 as Wanderers defeated Legion 7-2.
In the other game there was a fine comeback from Pelynt who were 3-1 down before seeing off Polruan Pirates 5-4.
Results and Scorers: WANDERERS 7 (N Haley 2x100, 123, 140; B Lewis 6x100, 115, 180; T Bridger 100 2x140; S Lewis 4x100; M Bickley 2x100, 121, 2x140, 3x180; A Grant 100, 120 140) LEGION 2 (P Cunningham 4x100, 123; C Cannock 3x100, 135, 140; J Nelson 2x123; S Oliver 2x100, 138; G Birkett 100, 120, 121, 140); PELYNT 5 (D Mitchell 140; J Fowler 5x100, 140, 103F; T Fowler 100, 105, 140; P Hobgen 100, 120, 2x140; J Harper 2x100) POLRUAN PIRATES 4 (D Bawden 100; A Devereaux 5x100; T Bawden 3x100; J Grainger 5x100); PELYNT TRAVELLERS 3 (S Rendle 6x100 105 140; A Driver 5x100 2x125; M Marshall 100, 120; R Rendle 100; C Budd 2x100, 3x140) ROWETT REBELS 6 (T Davies 2x100, 2x140; K Skeldon 140; K Courtis 100, 121, 135, 2x140; N Toms 2x100, 2x140; B Evans 100; M Gilham 5x100, 120 140); WASTED SEAMEN 6 (S Keylock 100, 120; G Bailey 2x100, 121) OLD SCHOOL FOXES 3 (D Northcott 132; S Emery 100); RUSSELL SMUGGLERS 7 (B Beese 2x100, 115; R Sainsbury 4x100, 120; R Sainsbury 3x100; I Windsor 2x100; D Robinson 100, 129F; R Kelly 100) THE A TEAM 2 (L Thomas 100, 120, 2x125; J Whiston 114).