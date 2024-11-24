By Gareth Davies at the Truro City Stadium
NATIONAL LEAGUE SOUTH (SATURDAY)
Truro City 2 Chesham United 1
TRURO City beat both Chesham United and Storm Bert to keep hold of second place in the National League South standings.
With kick-off delayed by 45 minutes to allow water to be cleared from the Truro City Stadium pitch, when the game did start, conditions were far from ideal for both sides.
Chesham, undefeated in the league so far this term before visiting the Duchy, took the lead four minutes before half-time when defender Connor Stevens netted.
City gradually asserted control after the break with both the home side’s goals coming in the space of 60 seconds.
With 16 minutes of the regulation 90 remaining, Jaze Kabia and then Tyler Harvey found the mark for their 10th and 11th goals respectively, of a profitable campaign.
City remain on the coat tails of league leaders Weston-super-Mare, who came from behind to defeat Farnborough.
John Askey made four changes to the side which saw their FA Trophy hopes end in controversial circumstances at Torquay seven days previously.
At the back, Ben Adelsbury returned to the starting line-up for the first time since the opening day, in place of the suspended Tom Harrison, while Levi Andoh made his full City debut as Ryan Law missed out, which saw Connor Riley-Lowe switch to the left.
In the engine room, Billy Palfrey was preferred to Dan Rooney while up front, Kabia and Harvey returned as Dom Johnson-Fisher and Andrew Neal dropped to the bench.
The opening 30 minutes were a tough watch, with neither side registering anything close to an effort on goal.
However, City did finally start to show as the interval approached with Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain and Will Dean both having pot shots deflected wide for corners. Kabia had a wind and rain assisted chance when he rounded the advancing Chesham goalkeeper Ben Goode, only for the conditions to work against the Irishman and the danger was averted.
But just as it looked like the deadlock would remain unbroken going into the interval, Stevens fired home a loose ball from just inside the box to give Chesham the lead.
Despite the conditions not improving, but perhaps crucially not getting any worse, Chesham had a huge chance early in the second half.
Nathan Minhas, the Generals’ leading scorer, broke down the right and he let fly from the angle, with the ball catching the wind. It appeared to be heading for the top corner until Lavercombe somehow tipped the ball onto the crossbar.
The game then became scrappy once more until the final 20 minutes when Kabia shot just over before he hit double figures for the Tinners this term.
Truro carved Chesham open down the right hand side with Dean pulling the ball back perfectly to Kabia, who emphatically found the net from 12 yards.
One then became two with a goal worthy of the admission fee alone. Chesham coughed up possession in midfield and Neal fed Kabia on the right. He could have shot, but instead turned back inside and fed Harvey, who looked up, picked his spot, and brilliantly found the top corner.
As time ticked down, Palfrey fired just wide before Chesham’s late rally. They forced a succession of corners, one of which was headed towards goal by Lewis Rolfe. From somewhere amongst a sea of bodies, captain fantastic Riley-Lowe appeared, to miraculously clear.
That was Chesham’s final effort of note as City registered another impressive win.
TRURO CITY: Lavercombe, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adelsbury, Sanders; Andoh (Neal,63), En-Neyah, Dean, Palfrey, Riley-Lowe (capt), Harvey, Kabia (Rooney, 89). Subs not used: Love-Holmes, Johnson-Fisher, Kuleya.