By Nicholas Truscott
Cornwall County Short Mat Bowls Association latest
ON SATURDAY, November 23 the qualification competitions for the National Pairs and National Over 55s Pairs were played at Carnmoggas.
Fourteen pairs took part in the Pairs, drawn into four groups, two of four and two of three.
Peter Hore and Steve Smith (Holmans) were unbeaten in Group One with six points +11 shots. Chris Page and Charlotte Rollings (Duloe) were also unbeaten in Group Two with 6 +15. Mike Dyer and Nigel Nicholls (Newlyn Trinity) topped Group Three with 3 +4 and Eileen and Mark Williams (Camelford and District) led Group Four with 4 +10.
In the semi finals Peter and Steve won 12-4 against Eileen and Mark. Chris and Charlotte won 10-6 against Mike and Nigel before defeating Steve and Peter 14-4. Eileen and Mark finished third beating Mike and Nigel 9-7 in the third place play-off. The finals will be played on Friday, April 11.
Twelve pairs then took part in the Over 55s Pairs, drawn into four groups of three.
Mike Dyer and Nigel Nicholls (Newlyn Trinity) were unbeaten in Group One with 4 +13. Jon Read and Martin Boraston (Duloe) were also unbeaten in Group Two (4 +22). Paula and Rob D’Agostino (Kensey Vale) didn’t lose in Group Three with 4 +15 as John Worton (St Newlyn East) and Steve Smith (Holmans) finished on 4 +15 to take Group Four.
Mike and Nigel needed an extra end to beat John and Steve 8-7 in the last four, while Jon and Martin won 11-4 against Paula and Rob. Jon and Martin needed an extra end to win the final 9-8. John and Steve finished third by beating Paula and Rob 9-7 in the play-off. The finals will take place on Sunday, March 9.
The next day saw 30 bowlers take part in the County Two Wood Singles competition at Carnmoggas.
The morning session saw 16 bowlers drawn in four groups of four with the group winners reaching the county finals.
In Group One, Steve Smith (Holmans) won the final group match against Elise Daniell (Holmans) 13-9 to secure top spot with six points +24. Elise finished second in the group with 2 +15. Paul Symons (Helston) topped Group Two with 5 +15 ahead of Alan Trubshaw (Duloe) (4 +24).
A drawn final game for David Topliffe (Boscastle) against Ian Crossett (Kensey Vale) saw David through from Group Three with 5 +3 ahead of Rob D’Agostino (Kensey Vale) with 4 +11. Group Four went to John Worth (Luxulyan) on 4 +22 ahead of Martin Boraston (Duloe) (4 +3).
The afternoon session saw 14 bowlers drawn in two groups of four and two groups of three.
Christine Worth (Luxulyan) scored two on the last end against Percy Tripp (Helston) to win 12-11 and win Group One with 6 +6, with Percy second on 3 +1.
Luke Jolly (Holmans) scored one on the last end against John Worton (St Newlyn East) to win 12-11 and top Group Two with 6+26 ahead of John (4 +18).
In the groups of three, Chris Page (Duloe) comfortably won both his games in Group Three to finish with 4 +33 with Craig Stripple (Penzance) second on 2 -5. Group Four was tighter with the top two split on shot difference, Mark Slack (Duloe) taking top spot with 3 +8 ahead of Mark Williams (Camelford & District) (3 +5).
This weekend the County Four Wood Singles will be played over two days at Carnmoggas with 51 bowlers entered and 26 drawn to play on Saturday and 25 drawn to play on Sunday. Four qualifiers from each day will go through to the county finals.