IWAN Jenkins and Sol Moody will both make their first starts of the season when they line-up for the Cornish Pirates in Saturday’s Premiership Rugby Cup clash with Hartpury (2.30pm).
They are two of five changes the visitors have made to their starting line-up from that which lost narrowly 36-28 at Gloucester last time out.
Jenkins will start at fly-half, while Moody – who scored two tries against the Cherry and Whites – takes the hooker jersey. Other changes see Arthur Relton on the wing in place of Matt McNab, who, along with Charlie McCaig, form a fresh centre partnership.
Saturday’s Pool E clash will be a third game in the competition for both Championship clubs, both of whom have lost to Gloucester and Exeter Chiefs so far this season.
Looking ahead to the clash, Cornish Pirates’ joint head coach, Gavin Cattle, said: “Both Hartpury and us have played two games each against Premiership sides, which has helped provide a good measuring stick of where we are at.
“Facing Exeter Chiefs, it felt like we were playing against a fully-fledged Premiership side, but then against decent opposition at Gloucester it pleasingly proved a closely-fought contest.
“We said ahead of this block of games that we wanted to emerge from them with everyone having an even amount of game time so, from our perspective, that’s our game plan for this week.
“We are still in the process of learning about our present group of gifted players, who need exposure at this level, and that is what we are giving them.”
Cornish Pirates: W Trewin; R Wedlake, M McNab, C McCaig, A Relton; I Jenkins, C Jones; B Young, S Moody, J French; C Rice, E O’Connor; J King, W Gibson, H Bokenham (c). Replacements: H Hocking, O Michel, J Tyack, M Cannon, T Agbongbon, D Hiscocks, B Houston, I Price-Thomas