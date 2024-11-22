SALTASH have been handed a third walkover of the season in Counties Two Cornwall after Veor conceded their clash at Moorlands Lane on Saturday.
The Ashes have swept all before them so far this term after agonising heartache against St Ives and Redruth Seconds over the last two season’s for the sole promotion slot, but unless there is a real dip, Steve Down’s men are likely to be in Counties One Western West next term.
The result means they have ten wins from a possible ten and sit 14 points clear of second-placed Helston who have a game in-hand.
The walkover was the third time Saltash have had the afternoon off so far in the league this term due to a concession, the others being their trip to Veor and a home clash with St Austell Seconds.
The Cornishmen are back in action on Saturday, November 30 as they head to Newquay Hornets.