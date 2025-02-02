By Peter Mutton
Liskeard Area Ladies League
THE biggest winners in the latest matches to be played were JJ’s Bar who secured a 6-1 win at home to Liskeard RBL.
Manor House enjoyed a 5-2 success at Sports Club Belles, with 4-3 home wins for Con Club against Sports Club Roses and leaders Dobwalls FC B against their A team.
Results and Scores: CON CLUB 4 (R Haley 140; L Hoskin 114) SC ROSES 3; DOBWALLS FC B 4 (Courtenay Mutton 2x100; J Keast 133, 140) DOBWALLS FC A 3 (L Waters 100, 107; S Waters 122); JJ’s BAR 6 (J Hardy 100; D Jefford 117; W Hardy 105) LISKEARD RBL 1; SC BELLES 2 (M Hyne 140) MANOR HOUSE 5 (K Devine 119; L Gregory 114; L Coffin 114, 130, 140; J Martin 100, 101, 114).
Liskeard and District Darts League
RESULTS are only available from two of the matches played on Friday and they both finished with 6-5 scorelines with home wins for British Legion against DFC Biffa and Manor House where Sports Club were the visitors.
Legion’s Will Callaghan and Luke Thomas both registered 180s.
Results and Scores: BRITISH LEGION 6 (Will Callaghan 4x100, 125, 180; L Thomas 114, 140, 180; W Callaghan Jnr 100; K Crebbin 101; M Prinn 6x100, 2x140; M Hardy 7x100, 140); DFC BIFFA 5 (J Chudleigh 10x100, 125, 2x140; T Hicks 100, 121, 126; N Dunn 3x100, 140; P Willcocks 3x100, 125, 140; K Chudleigh 6x100, 2x121, 125); MANOR HOUSE 6 (S Gregory 100, 2x101; L Coffin 100, 124; B Jefford 2x100; P Pateman 105, 5x140; W Gregory 103, 117) SPORTS CLUB 5 (S Bailey 150; D Page 100, 125; B Deane 121, 135, 137; K Griffin 140; A Yeomans 100, 140).
Elsewhere, the score between JJ’s Bar and leaders MC Nuts wasn’t sent through in time, while Dobwalls FC had a bye.