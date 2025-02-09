By Peter Mutton
LISKEARD DART LEAGUES
LISKEARD AREA LADIES LEAGUE
THE biggest winners of the week were Dobwalls FC A who beat visiting Sports Club Belles 6-1 and had Emily Bettison scoring a 180.
Elsewhere there were also victories for Con Club, JJ’s Bar and Liskeard RBL, plus Dobwalls FC B and JJ’s Bar in rearranged matches.
Results and Scores: DOBWALLS FC A 6 (Emily Bettison 2x100, 123, 134, 180; S Waters 112; K Agar 100) SC BELLES 1 (M Hyne 100; K Jefford 121, 140); LISKEARD RBL 4 (R Holland 106, 108; S Waters 114) DOBWALLS FC C 3; MANOR HOUSE 2 (K Devine 100; L Gregory 120, 121; L Coffin 100, 115) CON CLUB 5 (L Hoskin 100, 105); SC ROSES 3 (T Whittingham 103; M Whittingham 117) JJ’S BAR 4 (N Nash 100; J Hardy 100); DOBWALLS FC C 2 (L Davey 103) JJ’S BAR 5 (D Jefford 135; J Hardy 100, 105; A Cole 2x100; N Nash 134); LISKEARD RBL 1 DOBWALLS FC B 6 (P Pope 100, 114, 124).
LISKEARD AND DISTRICT LEAGUE
BRITISH Legion move into second place following their 10-1 win at the Manor House, while there were also contrasting victories for DFC Biffa and leaders MC Nuts, the former edging past JJ’s Bar 6-5.
Results and Scores: JJ’S BAR 5 DFC BIFFA 6; MANOR HOUSE 1 (S Gregory 100, 135, 139; L Coffin 128; B Jefford 2x140; P Pateman 2X100) BRITISH LEGION 10 (M Prinn 2x100, 112, 116, 123, 140; T Clancy 100, 119, 140; M Hardy 2x100, 2x125, 140; K Cribbin 2x100; W Callaghan 3x100; W Callaghan Jnr 100, 120); MC NUTS 9 (J Harris 3x100, 2x140; R O’Connor 5x100, 140; A Cooper 3x100, 2x118; R Pollard 100, 114F, 120; A Stidwell 3x100; A Cooper Jnr 3x100, 2x118) DOBWALLS FC 2 (R Hummerstone 135; C Mutton 105, 140; J Keast 100).