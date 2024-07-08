WESTERN League Premier Division sides Torpoint Athletic and Saltash United were amongst the Cornish Times area sides that found out their opponents in the opening round of the cup competitions on Saturday.
Torpoint, who finished tenth in last year’s Western League Premier Division, will visit newly-promoted Falmouth Town in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup with an away game at Barnstaple Town or Southern League newcomers Helston Athletic the reward on August 17.
The Point have also been given a bye in the first round of the FA Vase and will tackle one-league lower Honiton Town from the South West Peninsula League Premier Division East.
That tie will be played on Saturday, September 21.
Saltash United will face familiar opposition in both the FA Cup and FA Vase.
Their FA Cup adventure starts at Brixham, while fellow Western League Premier Division opponents await in the Vase in the shape of St Blazey.
Other ties involving Cornish clubs in the FA Cup see Western League Premier newcomers St Austell go to Southern League outfit Willand Rovers and St Blazey entertain Ivybridge Town.
Several other Cornish Times clubs are also in the draw for the preliminary round of the FA Vase.
SWPL Premier West outfits Liskeard and Dobwalls are both away from home.
Liskeard go to SWPL Premier East outfit Bovey Tracey, while the Dingos make the long trip west to league rivals Wendron United.
Callington Town, another SWPL Premier West side, face Western League Premier Division side Shepton Mallet at home, while Millbrook, who were relegated back to the SWPL Premier West, are on their travels when they go to Launceston from the same division.
Other Cornish sides in the first round include Newquay, Camelford and Wadebridge Town.
All first round qualifying ties in the Vase are set for Saturday, August 24 (3pm).