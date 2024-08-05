By Roger Ellard
EAST CORNWALL BOWLS LEAGUE LATEST
THE month of August will determine who will be crowned league champions.
Current results and form see Wadebridge, with a superior shot difference, still leading, however, the Looe and Callington clubs will play each other on Wednesday evening (August 7) when if past meetings are anything to go by, then it will be a close encounter with both clubs hotly competing for second position.
Subject to other results this could be an opportunity for both sides to close the gap at the top and extend the gap between themselves.
Other recent results involving mid-table encounters have produced some interesting results with Camelford, Lostwithiel now back on track and Saltash taking fourth, fifth and sixth places respectively.
The remaining clubs will, have no doubt, be determined not to pick up the wooden spoon and will no doubt put in some keen efforts to avoid it.
The four ECBL knockout competitions have seen all 10 clubs represented one way or another in the early round of the competitions.
Many of the games have resulted in some nail biting outcomes; The 'Cornish Times' Singles in reaching the semi-final stage has seen last years winner being knocked out, thus leaving the way open for a new name to take the trophy.
The 'Spencer-Davey' Pairs to date has seen last year’s winners making their way to the semi-finals, with similar outcome being achieved by the 2023 champions in the 'Couch Triples'.
One of the The 'Dennis Fours' semi-finals will also involve last year’s winners from Saltash.
The other last four positions are yet to be decided.
The finals for these competitions are scheduled to be played at Saltash on Sunday, September 15, when some old rivalries will no doubt be providing some entertaining matches.