SAINT Piran Pro Cycling have signed Finn Crockett to its men’s UCI Continental Team.
The 23-year-old Scotsman is one of the most consistent, successful and exciting young riders in the UK and has signed for the remainder of the 2023 season, bringing competition to a roster that already boasts National bronze medalist Alex Richardson and GB Olympic hopefuls Charlie Tanfield, Will Roberts and Will Tidball. Josh Charlton is the UK National U23 Time Trial Champion.
Finn, a previous Commonwealth Games bronze medalist and UCI race winner, fits the profile of the Saint Piran team perfectly and will add strength and depth to the team for the remainder of the season as the team gears up for a summer of UCI races and the Tour of Britain in September.
Team owner Richard Pascoe said “We have been in talks with Finn for almost two years and we are delighted to have him as a late addition to our 2023 roster. After the sad demise of AT85, it's hard as a team owner to see many riders looking for suitable Continental and Pro Continental teams.
“Finn has impressed me with his diligence and hard work in what has been a difficult and unsettling time for him without a permanent team.
"He has waited patiently for his opportunity with Saint Piran and we are pleased to be finally welcoming him on board. Personally, I see him very much in the classic mould, which gives us added firepower to our squad for the remainder of the season.”
Finn said: “I’m really excited to be joining Saint Piran for the remainder of the season after a turbulent start to the year.
"They’re an ambitious team who have a super talented roster and great staff behind the scenes so I can’t wait to get involved. I’m looking forward to putting the first half of the season behind me, and focus on what I love doing most – bike racing.”
Men’s sports director Steve Lampier “Finn is an exceptionally strong sprinter with a tremendous all-round racing ability and mindset. He will fit in perfectly to our schedule for the second half of the season. He raced well last year in Kreiz Breizh with an impressive 4th and 7th on two stages.
“This race will be on his program which we will look to boost through the remainder of the season. With the level of riders we have in the team at the moment, the level of competition for places is high and this will give both Finn and our riders a lift to race at a higher level along with added motivation for upcoming selection.”