WERRINGTON Seconds are now firm favourites to reach the Eden Motorhomes Division Two T20 Cup quarter-finals after winning by five wickets at their Callington counterparts last night.
Callington had beaten Luckett in the group opener and knew that a win would send them through and leave the final group game as a dead rubber.
But it was a brilliant knock from James Adams that did the trick for the visitors as they chased down the home side’s 134-8 with more than four overs to spare.
Callington’s total was a bits and pieces effort.
Five batsmen reached double figures but the highest was Richard Brown’s 23 from number seven.
Twenty-six extras helped the home side’s cause but extremely tight bowling from James Adams (1-17 off four) and Ian Searle (2-21 off four) kept Cally in check.
Werrington openers Rob May and John Moon added 29 before the former was trapped lbw by George Wilkinson for 14 off 11 balls.
Tom Lyle (35 off 19) and Moon (26 off 22) motored along to 76-1 before four wickets fell for just 11 runs.
However Zander Zambuni (10no) blocked up one end which allowed James Adams to crash an unbeaten 35 from just 18 deliveries.
Owen Barnes took 2-12 from his three overs while Wilkinson (1-27 off four) was tidy.
Bude ensured that Holsworthy will have to win at South Petherwin in the final game in Group G to guarantee going through after edging past Petherwin by four wickets at Crooklets.
Petherwin were set for a score in excess of 150 after the top three of Tom Rickard (29 off 33), Sam Pengelly (36 off 27) and Andrew Brenton (31 off 23) all got in.
Second team captain Mike Clements made a run-a-ball 21 but the off-spin of Matt Williams proved difficult to get away at the end as he bowled four overs straight through on his way to figures of 4-19.
James Sharman had earlier taken 2-26 from his four, while Aussie Brett Hunter (1-21 off four) also kept the runs down.
Bude were in trouble at 35-3 with Wayne Adams (5), Tom Lush (0) and Andrew Woodward (23 off 23) all back in the shed to Pengelly (2-23 off four) and Billy Martin (2-20 off three).
James Sharman and Matt Whitefield (19 off 21) added 42 before Sharman went up through the gears, striking seven fours and a six in an unbeaten 57 from 41 balls.
Wickets fell at the other end but they got home in the last over.
Wadebridge Seconds set up a winner-takes-all showdown with Tintagel as they won by 39 runs at neighbours St Minver.
Twenties from Charlie McLachlan (26) and Paul Menhenick (21) got the Swans off to a flying start before the home side pegged them back to 130-9. Keron Persaud took 3-20 with his leg-spin while youngster Kieran Gill’s four overs saw him concede just 15.
Alek Gill (1-26) and Dean Jeffery (2-25) were also tight.
In the reply, openers Ryan Pooley and Matt Gilbert started brightly in making 15 and 14 apiece, but once they departed only number nine Dean Jeffery with 13 reached double figures.
Jamie Beare was the pick with 3-12 from 3.4 overs in a six-man attack.