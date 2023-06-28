IT’S rare that somebody could make their England debut in their 60s but that is set to be the case for Liskeard pool player Brian Reed.
The 61-year-old has received his first international call-up and is set to fly out to Agadir in Morocco for the 2023 World Eightball Pool Federation World Championships. We hear from Brian on the achievement, his career to date and what happens next.
We also hear about the achievements of Torpoint’s Poppy Northcott and Callywith College’s Bo Rason as they qualify for the All England Track and Field Championships in Birmingham this weekend.
Callington Bowls Club held the East Cornwall bowls competition of the Cornwall School Games last week. Find out who qualified for the finals as well as a round-up on how their respective senior teams got on.
In the world of football there is a list of pre-season fixtures as clubs start to get their preparations underway, plus we see who Bodmin Town have signed and let go.
As usual there’s three pages on the Cornwall Cricket League. There are match reports involving Callington, Liskeard and Gunnislake plus a round-up from across the divisions.
We also check in on the latest from the Cornwall County Pool Association Inter-League as the East Cornwall Boys beat Launceston B 24-12.
The golf season is in full swing. We check in at St Mellion as Allan Evans enjoys glory in the Scratch Cup, plus we check in on East Cornwall Harriers as they compete in the latest event in the Cornwall Grand Prix Series, The Sticker 5.