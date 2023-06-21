NEIL Warnock is well-known for bringing his teams down to Cornwall for pre-season, and the former Plymouth Argyle boss is bringing his Huddersfield Town side to face Cornish Times clubs Bodmin Town and Liskeard Athletic in July.
As ever during the off-season, there’s plenty of goings on at various clubs with Bodmin and Dobwalls having both signed players this week.
We also hear from Torpoint Athletic’s Football Secretary Robbie Morris after he was recognised for his matchday programme, while the Point, Saltash United and Millbrook have found out their fixtures for the upcoming Western League Premier Division campaign.
Rugby wise the fixtures for the 2023/24 season have been released with CT teams Bodmin, Lankelly-Fowey, Liskeard-Looe, Saltash and Saltash Seconds all finding out their schedule.
Callington’s cricketers had a difficult week in separate competitions.
They were twice beaten by Werrington, firstly in the Hawkey Cup semi-final last Wednesday night, before the Tron beat them in a crucial clash in the ECB Cornwall Premier League.
Read reports on both matches as well as the goings on involving Gunnislake and Liskeard.
There are also round-ups from across the divisions.
Plenty of other sports are covered.
We check in on the local fisheries for their May report, while there’s the latest from the world of bowls, short mat bowls, angling and golf.
There’s also a report on the recent Cornwall Schools’ Athletics Championships which saw success for several locals, while we also catch up with Tamar Trotters Running Club who have seen members competing all over the place.
East Cornwall Harriers’ runners have also been busy, and like the Trotters, have seen members compete in the European Triathlon Championships in Spain.