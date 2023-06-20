BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE
ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE
WERRINGTON are now 22 points clear of bottom side Hayle after winning by six wickets at fellow strugglers Callington on Saturday.
The Tron restricted their hosts to just 160 all out after losing the toss, Hampshire’s Ian Holland top-scoring with 49 on debut, while South African Liam Lindsay made 40.
Ben Smeeth was the pick of the visiting attack with 3-17 off his ten overs, while Dan Barnard (2-18 off eight) and Adam Hodgson (2-29) were also good.
Werrington were in a spot of bother at 49-3 after Smeeth went for 24, but Adam Hodgson’s unbeaten 54 got them home with support from Tom Lyle (19) and Mark Gribble (34no).
