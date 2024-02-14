BOCONNOC have bolstered their squad for their upcoming campaign in Division Three East of the Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League by signing Newquay duo Rhys Morgans and Lee Penrose.
The Deer Park outfit had an average season last time out, finishing in the bottom half of the table.
They lost key left-arm spinner Joe Coates to Callington in the autumn, but the double capture of Morgans and Penrose, who both played second team cricket last summer, should ensure a much better 2024.
Australian Morgans will add plenty of runs at the top of the order and can bowl some handy spin, while Penrose, who struck two centuries last summer, including one against Boconnoc, is also a steady slow bowler.
Boconnoc captain Rob Foot told the club social media channels: “It’s great to have these two blokes coming to the Deer Park as they’ve always been a pleasure to play against, and it’ll be great to have them in the side adding to our all-round strengths.”