WERRINGTON and Callington will both be missing key players for tonight’s Clive Rosevear Insurance Hawkey Cup semi-final at Ladycross (6pm).
The two sides meet again in the ECB Cornwall Premier League on Saturday but will first face off for the right to meet either St Austell or Newquay in the final at Wheal Eliza in a fortnight’s time.
Defending champions Werrington must do without in-form all-rounder Adam Hodgson (work) and opening bowler Dan Barnard (wedding), while Keith Maynard, who shone in the quarter-final victory over Wadebridge, is also missing as he is only fit enough to bat.
Left-armer Jordan Duke impressed at Hayle on Saturday and comes in, as does promising all-rounder George Rickard and batsman John Moon.
Batsman Tom Lyle also retains his place from the quarter-final.
Callington head to Ladycross without a professional in their side and have several important players out.
However, they do have a dangerous top order and a plethora of spin options, so can’t be discounted.
Wicket-keeper and vice-captain Fred Wilkinson is missing as are batsmen Joe White, Nick Parker and Ollie Allsop and bowlers George Wilkinson and Alex Mortimore.
Promising batsman James Brenton and all-rounder Ben Allsop are given a chance, while third team captain Alex Robinson takes the gloves.
Cally beat Lanhydrock by 11 runs in their quarter-final, but will have to up their game if they are to reach the final.
WERRINGTON: Ben Smeeth, Sam Hockin, John Moon, Mark Gribble, Sam Willis, Ben Jenkin, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Tom Lyle, George Rickard, Mark Taskis, Jordan Duke.
CALLINGTON: Toby May, Aidan Libby, Luke Brenton (capt), Liam Lindsay, Ben Ellis, Ryan Brown, James Brenton, Ben Allsop, Alex Robinson (wkt), Ben Alford, Harry Sawyers.