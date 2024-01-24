SOMERSET all-rounder Ben Green has given Somerset supporters a boost after signing a 12-month contract extension.
The 26-year-old, who was the second leading wicket taker in last season’s Vitality Blast and was named Somerset’s White-Ball Player of the Year for the second year running, has now committed his future to the club until at least the end of the 2025 season.
Green attended Exeter School and plays club cricket for Exeter CC. He progressed through the Devon Age Group system before spending two years on the Devon EPP. He joined the Somerset Academy in the autumn of 2013.
He was selected onto the England Development Programme during 2013-14 and made his debut as a 16-year-old for Devon in 2014.
Green joined Somerset’s professional staff after graduating from the Club’s Academy in 2016 and made his debut for the County in a T20 match at Hampshire later that year.
Since then, he has scored over 1,300 runs and claimed more than 80 wickets across all formats for the club. His outstanding performances in white-ball cricket, alongside his leadership potential, saw him rewarded with the captaincy of Somerset’s 50-over side in 2022.
2023 was an outstanding year for Green, who claimed 30 wickets in Somerset’s victorious Blast campaign.
In his time at the club, he has also played a prominent role within the club’s Community Engagement Programme, showing a real investment in their local and wider communities.
After signing his extension, Green said: “Somerset is a club that is very close to my heart. I’ve been here since the very start of my career and I can think of no better place to be, especially after the success of last season.
“I remember coming here when I was young and watching the likes of Graeme Smith and Cameron White, and I feel so proud every time I get to play for this club. The South West is a unique area and it means a lot that we represent the whole region.
“There’s a tremendous sense of togetherness in the dressing room and the recent on-field success has created an even greater environment off the field. The club is in a really good place at the moment and it’s great to be a part of that.
“I want to be positively impacting games every time I step out onto the pitch and hopefully that can help us win some more silverware in the next few years.”
Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry is delighted that Green will be remaining with the club.
“Ben’s performances and contributions on and off the field across white-ball cricket in recent years have gone from strength to strength,” he said. “This has culminated in a stand-out season for him in 2023.
“Ben is also continuing to develop and push for more opportunities in Championship cricket, and we are all excited to see him develop further over the next couple of seasons and push to achieve even more within the game.
“His commitment to this club is second to none and he wears the shirt with immense pride. His work ethic and desire to fulfil his potential give him every opportunity of achieving all of his aspirations.”