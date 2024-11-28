CALLINGTON have made a big statement of their intent to challenge for the ECB Cornwall Premier League title in 2025 by appointing former Somerset leg-spinner Max Waller as their new head coach.
Waller, who was part of last year’s squad that won the Hawkey Cup and pushed league champions Penzance all the way, is unable to play on a regular basis due to the new pro rule voted in by clubs.
With only one player that has played 20 professional games permitted in a side – Callington have opted to continue with skipper Graham Wagg – meaning Waller can only play if Wagg is unavailable.
However, he has been lured back in a coaching capacity.
Director of cricket Joe White said: “We are delighted to announce that Somerset CCC legend Max Waller has been appointed as our new head coach.
“Max is an ECB Level 3 qualified coach with extensive experience, including his role as head of cricket at Exeter University and is the current spin bowling and fielding coach for both the Somerset Academy and Women’s teams.
“Max will lead our club’s training sessions every Friday evening, and will also provide one-to-one and small group sessions for our players before each training session. Additionally, he will be present at all first team fixtures throughout the season.
“This appointment represents a significant milestone for the club as we continue to nurture and develop our young, talented squad, and help them unlock their full potential.
“We are excited to have Max back with us and look forward to the positive impact he will continue to have on the club.”
Callington have had a busy off-season already.
South African run-machine Liam Lindsay is coming back for a third season as the overseas player, while they have signed Cornwall professional Max Tryfonos from Bristol-based Bedminster and batting all-rounder Xavier Clarke who has played for Nottinghamshire Seconds and Cornwall.
Cambridgeshire all-rounder Mohammed Danyaal who joined for the run-in during the summer, is staying on a full-time basis.
The latest incoming is Holsworthy all-rounder Jack Greening.
Greening, who opened the batting and bowling last summer, racked up 739 runs in Division Two East along with 25 wickets, and is excited to make the step up.
He said: “I can’t wait to get started. It’s going to be a challenge but something I’m 100% committed to working hard for and achieving.
“It’s a club that’s massively on the rise with some fantastic senior players and youngsters, and I can’t wait to be involved in games at Moores Park.
“I’ve moved to try and better myself and I really to want to work my way into the firsts, but I know with a massively talented squad I’m going to have to really prove myself which is something I look forward to doing.”
Greening added: “I’ve played for Holsworthy all my life and I never thought I would play somewhere else on Saturdays.
“But I feel I’ve really worked hard to improve over the last couple of seasons and now’s the time to try and make the step up.
“I’ve loved playing with Holsworthy for the last few years in a talented group and they’re a great bunch of friends. We’ve made some fantastic memories along the way and I really do wish them every success!”
White is also delighted to see Greening arrive, adding: “Jack has been a standout performer for Holsworthy in recent seasons.
“A player known for his excellent work ethic, commitment to training, and competitive spirit, Jack embodies the qualities we value at our club. We are thrilled to secure his signature and look forward to seeing him in action at Moores Park!”