THE Cornwall Women’s Indoor Softball Festival continued earlier this month with matches across two evenings.
The action heated up on Monday, November 18 as Mullion, Wadebridge, and Redruth launched their campaigns in a round-robin tournament at the Cornwall Cricket Centre in Truro.
The indoor format proved to be a hit, providing teams with the perfect platform to develop skills, embrace the indoor environment, and most importantly, enjoy the game.
The festival culminated in a high-stakes final game, with Wadebridge securing a hard-fought victory by defending a total of 236 against Redruth.
Scores: Mullion 240 vs Wadebridge 292 – Wadebridge won by 52 runs; Redruth 262 vs Mullion 206 – Redruth won by 56 runs; Wadebridge 236 vs Redruth 193 – Wadebridge won by 43 runs.
Perranporth and Werrington entered the exciting indoor softball festivals two days later, competing against Redruth and Helston in a series of closely contested matches.
Redruth emerged as the standout team, narrowly edging out all three opponents with victory margins of 9, 14, and 16 runs in a tightly fought competition.
Werrington won two of their outings in the lively atmosphere.
Scores: Perranporth 237 vs Redruth 246 – Redruth won by nine runs; Helston 242 vs Werrington 243 – Werrington won by one run; Redruth 252 vs Helston 236 – Redruth won by 16 runs; Werrington 243 vs Redruth 257 – Redruth won by 14 runs; Perranporth 271 vs Helston 243 – Perranporth won by 28 runs; Werrington 249 vs Perranporth 235 – Werrington won by 14 runs.
Women and Girls Lead, Nick Mathews said: “It’s been an outstanding week of women's indoor cricket, with some really close and exciting games.
“Ensuring that we maintain enthusiasm for the female game all year round is of utmost importance in order for Womens and Girls Cricket to grow and develop across Cornwall. We aim to encourage a safe, welcoming and fun environment in an inclusive way.”