Scores: Perranporth 237 vs Redruth 246 – Redruth won by nine runs; Helston 242 vs Werrington 243 – Werrington won by one run; Redruth 252 vs Helston 236 – Redruth won by 16 runs; Werrington 243 vs Redruth 257 – Redruth won by 14 runs; Perranporth 271 vs Helston 243 – Perranporth won by 28 runs; Werrington 249 vs Perranporth 235 – Werrington won by 14 runs.