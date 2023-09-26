SOMERSET batsman Andy Umeed has extended his stay with the club.
His current deal was due to expire this winter, but the 27-year-old has put pen to paper on a contract extension which will see him remain at the Cooper Associates County Ground until at least the end of the 2025 season.
The former Warwickshire batter and Scotland international joined Somerset last summer after working with the South Asian Cricket Academy to work his way back into first class cricket.
Umeed has been in fine form this summer, finishing the Metro Bank One Day Cup group stage as the leading run scorer. He amassed 616 runs at an average of 87.57, with a best of 172 not out against Derbyshire; Somerset’s fourth highest List A score.
Umeed said: “I’m really pleased to have signed a new contract. It’s been a very interesting summer. I wasn’t really playing much at the start of the season, but then I did well in the 50-over competition and now I’m in the Championship team.
"Two years ago, I was playing club cricket and doing a bit of furniture delivery, now I’ve had some time at Somerset and have extended my stay. That’s really pleasing.
"In the next two years, I want to achieve as much as I can on a personal level and help the team as much as I can. Hopefully, I can play the way that I want to play and make big contributions.
"Somerset has been a great club to be a part of and I really enjoy playing here. The crowds are always very supportive, and they follow us all over the country.
"I’ve enjoyed putting in some good performances this year and their response was great. I want to help win trophies for the club and entertain the people of Taunton.”
Somerset CCC Director of Cricket Andy Hurry added: “Andy has demonstrated what can be achieved through focused hard work, a great work ethic and a determination to succeed.
"He has scored runs consistently across his First and Second XI opportunities this summer with an outstanding Metro Bank One Day Cup campaign.
"Andy possesses a calm assuredness and a methodical approach to run-scoring, which he has demonstrated this year, and we feel he is just scratching the surface of what he is capable of.
"Alongside his drive to support others, he also possesses strong leadership attributes so we are delighted that he will be continuing his cricketing journey with Somerset for at least the next two years.”