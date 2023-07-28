IT'S a huge weekend ahead with Lord’s Finals getting ever closer for two Cornish clubs, writes Michael Weeks.
Grampound Road will make it to the home of cricket if they beat Kent’s Leeds Broomfield in the Voneus Village Cup semi-final at the Playing Field.
Penzance also have home advantage over Middlesex’s Teddington in the ECB National Club Championship quarter-final. Both games are 40 overs and start at 1pm.
Meanwhile, the Clive Rosevear Cup Finals Day was successfully held for the first time at St Stephen Cricket Club last Sunday, with Callington Thirds lifting the trophy.
It was a poignant event, being the first since the passing of former League President Clive in December.
St Stephen was his first club and he lived close to the Recreation Ground. A minute’s silence was held both before the semi-finals and final. His immediate family were present at Finals Day with son Nick presenting the trophies.
It was a superb effort by the St Stephen club to provide a perfectly dry pitch following the previous day of persistent and heavy rain.
Play got underway promptly at 10.30am before a heavy shower, after the first over, saw a 30-minute delay and a reduced 15-over semi-final.
The final was played under a threatening grey cloud but, despite some light rain and drizzle falling, CACO umpires Chris Crabb and David Scott were able to keep the players on the field.
It was Callington Thirds that took the cup for the second time in three years.
They beat Ladock, who were making their first final appearance, by seven wickets with 17 balls to spare.
At 69-2 after 10 overs, Ladock looked set for a very big score but Callington fought back well to restrict it to 127-6.
Only six runs came off the last two overs bowled by young Spencer Whatley and James Wilkinson (4-0-13-1). Alex Ridd batted through to end on 75 not out.
Ben Allsop (22) and club chairman Toby Beresford-Power got the East Cornwall club off to a quick start putting on 45 in less than five overs. Beresford-Power was named Player of the Final for his 55 before being third out at 96 in the 11th over. Nick Carpenter (18no) and Blake Tancock (21no) knocked off the runs without too much pressure. Robert Bray took 3-22.
In the first semi-final, Ladock made 95-8 against Liskeard in their 15 overs with Simon Newland top scoring with 25. Martin Mote took 3-20.
Only Chris Calfe (24) got double figures as Liskeard ended on 64-7. Jonny Ridd and Robert Bray both took 2-12 from three overs.
In the afternoon semi-final, Grampound Road Seconds made 110-9 thanks in the main to a fourth-wicket stand of 76 having been 5-3. Stephen Matthews made 44 and skipper Chris Willett 45 not out. Toby Morgan took 3-11.
After losing Ben Allsop in the first over, Toby Beresford-Power (32) and Blake Tancock (25no) led Callington to a comfortable win by six wickets with almost four overs to spare.
The 75th Andrew Cup Final, and the 10th anniversary final to be held at Mount Ambrose Cricket Club, was a well-contested affair played out on a dry, cool evening. Mullion seconds prevailed, to add to their success in 2021. For Praze, it was a back-to-back final disappointment and the fourth since 2011.
Having been put in to bat, Praze got off to a flyer with 31 on the board in four overs. Aaron Futcher made 31 before being fourth out at 60 in the 12th over. Ollie Roach hit two sixes in his 32 but Mullion fought back well as the innings ended at 110-9. Joe Casley picked up 4-19 at the end.
Mullion skipper Harry Bray and Jude Tripconey (18) put on 38 for the first wicket in six overs. After Luke and Dan Tripconey fell at 69-3 in the 12th over, Bray steered his side home and was awarded Player of the Match for his 45 after being dismissed in the penultimate over.
With 25 required off four overs, it was ‘game on’ but a couple of boundaries from Michael Cockings relieved the pressure and the winning run came with five balls to spare.
Anthony Vingoe, representing the new competition sponsors Vingoe Family Law, made the presentations supported by the League Vice-Chair Robert Jobson.