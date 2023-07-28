Ben Allsop (22) and club chairman Toby Beresford-Power got the East Cornwall club off to a quick start putting on 45 in less than five overs. Beresford-Power was named Player of the Final for his 55 before being third out at 96 in the 11th over. Nick Carpenter (18no) and Blake Tancock (21no) knocked off the runs without too much pressure. Robert Bray took 3-22.