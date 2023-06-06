PENZANCE and St Austell continued their great start to the Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket Premier League season with fourth successive victories with both clubs setting imposing totals, writes Michael Weeks.
Penzance made it a maximum of 80 points with a victory at Werrington by 49 runs after making 284-7. Ben Seabrook led the way with 112, adding 180 for the second wicket with Jack Paull (65) after the early loss of Chris Gibson.
Werrington replied with a creditable 235 thanks to an Adam Hodgson century.
St Austell did even better at Callington to post 294-6. Mike Bone (81) and brother Alex (66) added 126 for the third wicket. Callington ended on 271-9 with their latest first-class signing, Nick Gubbins, making 114 on debut.
The current Hampshire, and former Middlesex batter, was fourth out at 202 in the 39th over.
Having won at Helston in the Vinter Cup by just five runs two nights earlier, Camborne repeated the feat in the League, with just eight runs being the winning margin.
Camborne recovered from 22-3 to make 201 with Liam Weeks hitting a 50. Niran Wijewardene (61) and Mark Jenkin (46) added 100 for Helston’s sixth wicket but spinners Lewis Goldsworthy and Alfie MacDonald held their nerve to see Camborne home.
There was also a close finish at Redruth who got the better of St Just by just 10 runs after making 234-7. Jack Hale made 73 and Ellis Whiteford 57 not out.
Having been 118-6 at the halfway stage, when Nic Whitelaw was dismissed for 43, the Penwith club rallied. Rhys Brownfield hit 40 before Whiteford took two wickets in an over to leave the last pair requiring 34 off four overs.
Hayle are still without a league win after losing at Wadebridge by 110 runs. Matt Butler made 77 and Matt Robins 60 in the home side’s 244. Tom Cummins took 4-30 and then top-scored with 37 in the Hayle reply of 134. Callum Wilson took 4-42.
Mullion are the new leaders in County Division One, taking over from Paul, who lost their first game in a five-wicket defeat at neighbours Penzance Seconds.
The Penzance overseas player Simon Keene made a telling contribution, taking four wickets and top scoring with 52. Similarly,
Ryan Tonkin top scored with 34 and took 5-11 to bowl Mullion to a 63-run win at Newquay.
Ben James hit a career-best 169 for Beacon at home to Lanhydrock. It bettered his 157 not out against the same opponents two years earlier. Beacon made 307-7 and won by 186 runs despite Brian Barnicoat’s five wickets.
Truro’s Adam Price made 177 not out, sharing an unbroken sixth wicket stand of 164 with Charlie Kent (69no), at home to St Erme. From 25-3 Truro ended on a mammoth 339-5. St Erme replied with 196 all out.
Shaun Trudgeon got 81 as Roche made 276-6 despite Craig Williams taking three early wickets for Redruth seconds. Oscar Green’s 5-37 ensured a home victory.
Falmouth are only eight points off the pace following a fifth successive win. Marco Van Biljon took 5-24 and Antony Angove and James Tomlinson both hit sixties in the eight-wicket home win over Grampound Road, who are just a point off the foot of the table at the third-way stage of the season.
On Sunday, Grampound Road beat Roche in the Voneus Village Cup Area Final and now face a trip to Sully Spartans, near Cardiff, in round five.
Cornwall had a bye weekend in the NCCA Trophy. They travel to Slough to face Berkshire this coming Sunday.
Hertfordshire lead the table with two wins after beating Bedfordshire by seven wickets.
Berkshire recovered from their surprise defeat to Herts to bowl Devon out for 113 and secure a six-wicket success at Exeter.