IN the Bond Timber Cornwall Premier League title race, both Wadebridge and Penzance won for the fourth successive round of games, writes Michael Weeks.
Wadebridge lead by two points with four matches to play including the much-anticipated clash between the two clubs at Penzance on August 26.
Wadebridge comfortably defeated Camborne by 141 runs after making 225-5. Kevin Renecke (79) and Matt Robins (49) put on 111 for the first wicket. Camborne were dismissed for 84 to record a fifth successive loss since their Vinter Cup Final appearance.
Penzance bowled out Redruth for only 69 with Greg Smith and Andrew Libby sharing six wickets. Penzance did lose four wickets, however, to drop a couple of bonus points.
St Austell returned to winning ways with a four-wicket win at Helston. Ross Leathley made an unbeaten 68 as the home side struggled to 126 with three wickets each for Liam Watson, Gary Bone and Adam Snowdon. Dan Jarman’s 49 guided the Saints home.
Having lost their first four games Werrington have only lost twice since. Their seven-wicket home win over Hayle moves them up to fourth. Adam Hodgson took four wickets as Hayle were bowled out for 85. They are now 28 points behind Camborne at the foot of the table.
Camborne host Hayle on Saturday. Callington are 30 points clear of trouble having won four of the last five. They made 186 at home to St Just in a 35-over game thanks to professional Graham Wagg (90) and Ben Ellis (60). Ben Stevens took 4-27. St Just were dismissed for 93 with Harry Sawyers taking 5-33.
In County Division One, something has to give on Saturday when the top two, Truro and Falmouth, clash at Boscawen Park.
They have matched each other, result for result, for the last eight rounds of games and are level on points with four to play.
Falmouth beat Mullion at home by 29 runs. Richard Kellow (52 & 3-28) and Marco Van Biljon (51 & 3-43) produced fine all-round performances.
Paul, who are just five points behind, won by eight wickets at Newquay after being set 203. Ryan Peter-Budge got 64 for the home side but an unbroken third-wicket stand of 120 between Ben Brooks (93no) and Will Trenoweth (55no) gave the visitors a comfortable victory.
Truro beat Lanhydrock by nine wickets with Neil Ivamy taking four wickets and Harry Phillips making 87 not out.
Lanhydrock are 40 points adrift of Roche, who lost by seven wickets to St Erme. Kyle Van Rooyen was in the runs again making 60.
Redruth Seconds are just two points better off. They lost by five wickets at Penzance Seconds, for whom Jacob Pentecost took four wickets and Ryan Edwards hit an unbeaten 50.
After a couple of defeats and cancellations, Beacon tasted success when they beat Grampound Road by 87 runs with Jack Thomas top scoring with 36.
Cornwall beat Wiltshire by two wickets in the Durant Cricket National Counties Championship at St Austell.
Late on a rain-delayed final day, Cornwall completed back-to-back championship victories for the first time in seven years.
This despite conceding a deficit of 82 runs on the first innings with skipper Paul Smith top scoring with 48 in the 183.
Wiltshire were bowled out for 109 the second time around with spinner Max Tryfonos again taking five wickets to end with match figures of 10-104.
Set 192, Cornwall got home in a nervy finish after Xavie Clarke made 52 and Will MacVicar 45.