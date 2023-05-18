THOSE looking for their midweek cricket fix are in luck tonight with plenty of action in local competitions.
The Eden Motorhomes Division Two T20 Cup sees Tintagel welcome St Minver while there’s a tasty derby at Chapel Field as Luckett entertain Callington Seconds.
With just three teams per group and only the winner of the seven groups plus a best runners-up position going through to the quarter-finals, the margin for error is minimal.
Tintagel will be looking for revenge following their opening day defeat in the league, while Luckett will look to produce an upset against a Callington Seconds side that have started the season well.
The Clive Rosevear Insurance Cup – the T20 competition for sides in Division Three East and below – gets underway later.
Saltash St Stephens conceded their tie at St Neot in the preliminary round while Launceston have done likewise for their trip to Menheniot-Looe Seconds.
The other preliminary round tie is between Division Six East outfit Gorran and two-league higher St Stephen.
The rest of the first round draw is as follows with matches due to get underway at 6.15pm: Boconnoc v Ladock; CALLINGTON 3 v ST MINVER 2; Menheniot-Looe 2 v LAUNCESTON – Launceston conceded; Roche 2 v Grampound Road 2; Tideford v WERRINGTON 3.
The other three first round ties will be played next Thursday which are St Austell Thirds versus Gorran or St Stephen, St Blazey Seconds against their Lanhydrock counterparts, and a tasty derby between St Neot and Liskeard.