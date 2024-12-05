TIDEFORD Cricket Club gathered for their annual presentation evening at The Windy Ridge in Saltash on Friday, November 15.
Chairman Anton Luiten welcomed everyone and congratulated all for an enjoyable season of cricket at the Port Eliot Estate Cricket Ground.
The season saw the first team battle away but finish in the bottom four in Division Three East, meaning they will be in Division Four East for next summer following the change to ten-team divisions for 2025.
The seconds were more than competitive in Division Six East, while as ever plenty of youth cricket was played by the ever-flourishing youth section.
A big thank you was extended to all on the committee for enabling so much cricket to take place and a special mention was given to Alice Mitchell for her work in getting the ladies’ section up and running so quickly.
Away from the field of play, congratulations were also offered to Vice President Andrew Lockett (secretary, treasurer and second team captain of years gone by) who received his MBE from the Duke of Cornwall in November at Windsor Castle.
The following awards were handed out: First Team: Batting – Glynn Triscott; Bowling – David Lockett; Players’ Player – Chris Anderson; Captain’s Player – Nasrullah Mandozai.
Second Team: Batting – Gary Lillyman; Bowling – Dieter Hearle; Players’ Player – Max Lillyman; Young Player – Rory Jarvis.
Those members of the youth teams that were able to attend the evening, were presented with awards recognising their individual contributions to their first season playing competitive cricket.
Those in attendance, included: Blake Olver, Barney Parkman, Jude Tilley, Jack Gray, Lucas Gray, Seth Koroi and Nicholas Anderson.