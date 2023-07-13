ST AUSTELL won the Edwards Cup last night with a superb victory over Penzance at Wheal Eliza.
They will now represent Cornwall in the South West Area T20 Finals Day in a few weeks' time.
St Austell won the toss and elected to field and they restricted their opponents to 117-9 off their 20 overs.
Simon Keene top scored for Penzance with 25, while Jonny Leadbeater took 3-18 and Matthew Lloyd 2-28.
In reply, St Austell got home with an over to spare for the loss of five wickets, with Gary Bone making 25 not out, Alex Bone 22 and Michael Bone 21.
It is turning into a great season for St Austell. They moved to the top of the Premier League table last weekend, and also recently won the Hawkey Cup for the first time since 2010.
Full report in next week's Voice newspaper.