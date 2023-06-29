ST AUSTELL claimed their first Hawkey Cup crown since 2010 as they survived a late wobble to beat Werrington by three wickets in a repeat of last year's final at Wheal Eliza.
The Saints enjoyed home advantage in the showpiece and were well on top with the North Cornwall side struggling on 46-3 after 10 overs, Liam Watson claiming 3-15 from his spell.
Although Mark Gribble made 34, he perished in the 16th over, leaving the visitors in trouble at 87-5 with just four overs remaining.
However Adam Hodgson (56no off 32) launched an astonishing assault on Matt Lloyd and Steve Raven, and with skipper Nick Lawson (10 off five) and Dan Barnard (13no off four) proving the cameos, 64 came off the final four overs as they reached 151-6.
Despite the turnaround, St Austell reached 43-1 after the six-over powerplay.
Opener Dan Jarman batted superbly at one end and with Mike Bone (25) and brother Alex (23) providing the cameos.
St Austell required just 41 off the final seven overs with eight wickets in-hand.
But Alex Bone picked out long-on off Ben Smeeth (1-24 off four) and when Hodgson returned to dismiss Gary Bone and Jarman for 54 (43 balls), and Barnard had Connor Cooke caught, Werrington were dreaming of a remarkable comeback.
But Curtis Dalby’s excellent 15 off 12 balls changed the momentum once more, and although Hodgson (4-27 off four) had him stumped in the penultimate over, Adam Snowdon struck a three and then a two to get the job done.
