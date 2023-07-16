SOMERSET won the T20 Blast for the first time in 18 years with a thrilling victory over Essex at Edgbaston.
Somerset closed out a Blast campaign in which they had already set a record for most wins in a qualification group by first seeing off star-studded Surrey in the semi-final and then Essex in the final.
They sealed the last of this summer's 15 victories in 17 games with a stunning diving one-handed catch by Tom Kohler-Cadmore to remove big-hitting Australian Daniel Sams for 45, just when he threatened to win the game for Essex.
It gave Kiwi bowler Matt Henry hisfourth wicket, and his 31st of the tournament, making him and team-mate Ben Green the only bowlers in this year's T20 Blast to reach 30 wickets.
Somerset appeared that they might not have done enough when they were all out for 145 off the last ball of the 20 overs.
Sean Dickson hit a sparkling 53, but Essex bowled really well, with Shane Snater taking 3-13 from his four overs, and Paul Walter 3-29.
Essex got off to a flying start, with Adam Rossington blazing to a quick 19. But they kept losing wickets at crucial times, often through some ill-advised shots, and with spinner and recent signing Ish Sodhi assisting his fellow Kiwi Henry by taking 3-22, and skipper Lewis Gregory also chipping in with two important wickets, Somerset got one the line to spark great celebrations for the Cidermen.
Gregory said: "We've done it the difficult way in both games but it has been two superb performances on the biggest day.
"We've never really brought our best stuff to Finals Day and again we weren't at our best here – but to finally get over the line is very special.
"We've got a great squad and we've done some good recruitment, so credit to everyone behind the scenes."
The last time Somerset won the trophy was in only its third year of existence when they beat Lancashire at The Oval in 2005.