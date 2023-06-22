SOMERSET moved back to the top of the T20 Blast South Group last night as they beat Glamorgan by eight wickets in Cardiff.
The Cidermen headed to Sophia Gardens looking for a ninth success in 11 games, and got off to a dream start as the Welsh outfit fell to 14-3 and 53-5.
However opener Kiran Carlson made 71 from 45 balls and with the hard-hitting Timm van der Gugten smashing 48 from just 29 deliveries in a stand of 91 at more than ten runs per over, Glamorgan were bowled out for a competitive 171.
Opening bowlers Craig Overton (3-21 off four) and Jack Brooks (3-35 off 3.3) shared six wickets with Scotland international Josh Davey (2-26 off four) also proving effective.
But any hopes of a home win lasted just a few overs as Somerset cruised home with 17 balls unused.
Tom Banton fell for a run-a-ball 11 at 40 off the last ball of the fourth over, but sixties from Will Smeed (66 off 36) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (62no off 42) got them going.
Although Smeed fell in the 12th over, Kohler-Cadmore and Tom Abell (20no) ensured no further dramas.
Somerset are back at Taunton tomorrow night for the big Westcountry derby with Gloucestershire (6.30pm).