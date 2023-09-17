SOMERSET County Cricket Club have confirmed that Steve Davies will retire from cricket when his contract expires at the end of the season.
The 37-year-old former England wicketkeeper joined Somerset from Surrey at the end of 2016 and went on to feature in a total 136 matches for the county, scoring over 4,500 runs and claiming 277 victims behind the stumps.
He was also awarded his Somerset County Cap in 2017.Davies, whose cricketing journey began at Victoria Carpets CC in Kidderminster, also represented Worcestershire CCC.
He featured in eight ODIs and five IT20s, scoring 346 runs and claiming 11 victims. In total, he played in more than 600 matches, amassing over 23,000 runs and securing 949 dismissals.
Davies said: “I will always look back at my career with somerset fondly. During my time here we managed to win a couple of trophies and play some really good red-ball cricket.
"There was a period around the "Covid years" when we were playing a brand of dominant cricket which will live long in my memory.
"Unfortunately for us, Essex were too, which meant we couldn't get our hands on that first Championship trophy.
"I feel that now is the right time for me to retire. I always said to the club that as soon as we get the right person in place to take over, I would step aside and let them get their exposure and learning done while they are young.
"I think we can all agree that Somerset are in safe hands with Rewy behind the stumps!"I’d like to thank all the members and supporters from Worcestershire, Surrey and Somerset who have always shown me great support.
"I also need to thank all the Directors of Cricket, CEOs, coaches and staff for all the opportunities they have given me.
"A special thank you has to go to Rob Wood, who was my first cricket coach. He gave me the fundamentals and skills needed to get me ready for a life of professional cricket.
"Finally, and most importantly, I’d like to say the biggest thank you to my family: Lin, Michael and my sister Gemma. They have always been by my side without question. They are great people and I love them all very much. I hope I have done them proud.”
Somerset CCC Director of Cricket Andy Hurry commented: “Steve has had an amazing career within both the international and domestic arenas, and during his time with us he has been the consummate professiona.
“His performances across the formats and his contributions to nurturing the growth of other players have been immense.
"The calm assuredness and experience that he brought to the dressing room was a key element of our success over the last few years and he will be missed by all those who have played and worked alongside him.
"On behalf of everyone associated with the club; the players, the staff and everyone within the game who has had the privilege to play or work alongside Steve, we thank him for everything.
"He moves on to this new and exciting chapter in his life with all our best wishes, and we look forward to warmly welcoming him back to the Cooper Associates County Ground in the future.”