SOMERSET County Cricket Club have announced that Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft will be joining the club for the first part of the LV= Insurance County Championship season.
The 30-year-old right-hander will be available for the opening four fixtures in this year’s red-ball competition.During his career, Bancroft has impressed in First Class cricket, scoring over 8,500 runs at an average 39.08 with a best of 228 not out.
He was the leading run scorer in this year’s Sheffield Shield, with 945 runs as Western Australia lifted the title. His runs came at an average of 59.06.
After confirming the signing, Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry said: “We are pleased to have secured a player of Cameron’s quality for the opening matches of the campaign.
"With Matt Henry joining us later in the season we were keen to secure the services of a proven player for the opening four fixtures.
"With a couple of our batters currently recovering from injury, we saw this as an opportunity to solidify our batting line-up at a time of the year when runs will be at a premium.
“During his recent spells within county cricket he has proved himself to be extremely proficient in English conditions and we are looking forward to adding his quality to our dressing room for those initial Championship matches.”
Ahead of joining up with his new team, Bancroft added: “I have thoroughly enjoyed the time that I’ve spent playing in England, and I’m excited to be heading back there with Somerset. They are an outstanding club who are looking to challenge in all formats again this year.
“I hope that I can help contribute to Somerset making a good start to the season in their pursuit of their County Championship goal. It would mean a huge amount to me to play a part in the 2023 team making history.”