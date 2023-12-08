SOMERSET have signed rising Australian star Will Sutherland.
The 24-year-old will arrive at the Cooper Associates County Ground in time for the start of the County Championship campaign, subject to Victoria’s performance in the Sheffield Shield, and will also be available for selection for the group stages of the 2024 Vitality Blast.
The right-arm seaming all-rounder is a former vice captain of the Australia Under 19s, is captain of Victoria in First Class cricket and has become a valued element of the Melbourne Renegades Big Bash team.
In 2018 he was awarded the Future Star Award by Cricket Victoria, and in 2021 he was named the Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year at the Australian Cricket Awards.
Sutherland has claimed 115 wickets in just 37 First Class matches at an impressive average of 25.32, with a best of six for 67. He also has a First Class hundred to his name with the bat.
Sutherland, who follows in the footsteps of Victoria legends Cameron White, Chris Rogers and Peter Siddle in signing for Somerset, is looking forward to the challenge of English domestic cricket.
“It’s an exciting opportunity for me,” he said. “Somerset are the 2023 Blast champions and have an excellent pedigree in County Championship cricket which shows the level of desire and ambition that the club have.
"That really resonates with the ambition that I have within the game. I’m really looking forward to contributing on the field, getting to know the players and staff and challenging myself in English conditions.
“I’m delighted to be gearing up for my first taste of county cricket with Somerset. I’ve spoken to Peter Siddle about the club and life in Taunton and he only had good things to say, so I can’t wait to get started.”
Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry is pleased that the club have secured the services of a player with such potential.
“Everyone who follows global domestic cricket will be aware of the rise Will has made in recent seasons,” he said. “He is certainly a talent across all the formats, and we sense he is closing in on full international honours.
“From the conversations that we’ve had with him in recent weeks, it’s clear that he has a strong desire to constantly develop, push for higher honours and be part of a winning environment. This signing represents an opportunity for both Will and Somerset County Cricket Club to fulfil our ambitions.”