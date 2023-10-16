SOMERSET have signed bowler Jake Ball on an initial two-year contract.
The 32-year-old leaves Nottinghamshire after 15 years and is looking forward to continuing his cricketing journey in the West Country.
“I’m really looking forward to this new challenge,” he said. “Somerset have got a great bunch of lads, and their ambition was one of the things that really attracted me to the club.
"I genuinely believe that this group of players have what it takes to challenge for the Championship and build on the success of wining this season’s Vitality Blast.
“The support that Somerset get is unrivalled at times. I played against Somerset in the Blast this year and the atmosphere was right up there. The fact that the club is so well supported was another big draw for me. There’s a lot of passion for cricket in the area, and I’m looking forward to having that crowd on my side now.
“There’s a good young crop of players and some outstanding experienced professionals. Hopefully, I can add to that. I’ll be looking to help the younger bowlers and hopefully we can be competing for even more trophies in the next few years.”
The former England international, whose contract has an option for a third year, has represented his country on 24 occasions across the formats, taking 26 wickets. He has taken over 200 First Class wickets at an average of 29.38 with a best of six for 49.
His white-ball record is equally impressive. He has more than 150 T20 wickets at 22.33 with a best of four for 11, and 118 List A wickets at 33.76 with a best of five for 51.
After securing the services of the right-arm seamer, Somerset Director of Cricket Andy Hurry said: “We are extremely pleased to have signed Jake. He will really complement our outstanding attack, whilst the knowledge and experience that he will bring to the dressing room will be of huge benefit to our aspirational bowlers and their development.
“He has a genuine desire to win games of cricket and it was very much apparent during our discussions that there remains a strong fire burning inside him to achieve as much as he can within the game. He is a quality performer who will ensure we have the depth to maintain our ability to be really competitive across all the formats over a demanding season.”