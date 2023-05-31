SOMERSET made it four wins from four in the South Group of the T20 Vitality Blast last night with a rain-affected victory at Kent.
Tom Lammonby was the top-scorer for the visitors with 34 off 31 deliveries in their total of 154 all out, while useful contributions from Tom Kohler-Cadmore (23 off 11) and Ben Green (22 off 12) helped.
Callington’s main professional for 2023, Roelof van der Merwe, struck 17 off just ten balls batting at eight.
Rain at the end of the Somerset innings meant Kent were left needing 126 from 15 overs, and Green continued his fine all-round match with 3-19 from his two overs as they fell 13 short. Van der Merwe bowled the solitary over but took 1-4, including dismissing the dangerous Jordan Cox for eight.
Somerset are back in action on Friday night (6.30pm) when they welcome Middlesex in the same competition.