SOMERSET will face Essex in the T20 Blast final at Edgbaston this evening after a 24-run victory over star-studded Surrey in their semi-final clash.
Somerset were asked to bat first and made 142-7 in their 19 overs, with the innings reduced by one over by rain.
Sean Dickson hit an unbeaten 30 in the middle order after they were given a good start by openers Tom Banton (26) and Will Smeed (21), with Sean Abbott taking an excellent 4-23 from his four overs.
Surrey were in trouble at 38-4, with Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, and England duo Jason Roy and Sam Curran all back in the hutch, and they never really recovered as they were bowled out for 118 with 13 balls still to go.
Craig Overton, Matt Henry and Ben Green all weighed in with three wickets apiece.
Essex had earlier beaten Hampshire by five wickets under the DLS Method after their rain-affected match.