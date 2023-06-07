SOMERSET will look to continue their record-breaking start in the T20 Blast later (7pm) when they visit defending champions Hampshire Hawks.
The Cidermen make the trip to Southampton having won their opening five games in the competition for the first time ever to top the South Group on 12 points, but take on a Hawks side that are third with four wins and two defeats to their name.
The Hawks, who have skipper James Vince in the form of his life and use Australians Nathan Ellis and Ben McDermott as their two overseas players in the competition, are always hard to beat on their Ageas Bowl ground, meaning a superb evening’s cricket is in store.
Somerset are able to welcome back opener Tom Banton to the squad after missing Sunday’s victory over Essex due to a side strain, with the rest of the squad the same.
The squad is as follows: Lewis Gregory (captain), Tom Abell, Kasey Aldridge, Tom Banton, Shoaib Bashir, Josh Davey, Sean Dickson, Ben Green, Matt Henry, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Craig Overton, Peter Siddle, Will Smeed, Roelof van der Merwe.