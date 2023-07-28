SOMERSET fell to a convincing ten-wicket defeat to leaders Surrey at Taunton yesterday in Division One of the LV County Championship.
The hosts started their second innings yesterday 198 runs behind having dismissed Surrey for 368 at the end of day two.
But Jordan Clark’s 4-36 saw the hosts dismissed for just 226, a score made possible by number eight Craig Overton’s unbeaten 70 which included five sixes.
Nineteen-year-old wicket-keeper James Rew made 55 to become the first player to reach 1,000 runs for the season in the division, and although skipper Tom Abell made 46 from number three, none of the rest got going, the next highest score being seven from last man Shoaib Bashir.
Surrey then knocked off their target of 29 in 8.3 overs to leave Somerset in mid-table in fifth.
They are next in action next Friday when they welcome Warwickshire in their first match of the Royal London One Day Cup (2pm).