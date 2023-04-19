Bookings are now open for this year’s All Stars and Dynamos Cricket programmes, providing opportunities for children aged five to 11 from across the county to take part in the sport.
A total of 41 cricket clubs across the county have joined Cornwall Cricket Board to provide the programme which runs nationally and is designed and supported by England Cricket Board.
Chris Anderson, School and Club Development Officer for Cornwall Cricket Board said: “Our fantastic Cricket Club Centres in Cornwall provide a wonderful opportunity for children to experience the brilliant sport of cricket!
“The fully-trained Activators are passionate to ignite a love for cricket through helping our All Stars to learn the skills of the game and develop a love for cricket through enabling our Dynamos to play the game. Safe, fun and inclusive sessions provide an inspiring and welcoming setting for all to enjoy!”
All Stars Cricket gives five-to-eight-year-olds their first experience of cricket, learning new skills whilst having fun and making friends. Alongside the eight-week programme, each child that registers will receive a backpack, cricket bat, cricket ball and personalised t-shirt. Children returning to All Stars will receive a kit bag, a set of stumps, a new ball and a personalised t-shirt.
Dynamos Cricket provides the next step to those moving on from All Stars and is aimed at children aged eight to 11-years-old. The programme focuses on developing their skills and each child will receive a Dynamos Cricket New Balance t-shirt, personalised with their name and number.
Places are available from £40 per child depending on the venue and can be booked via ecb.co.uk/play/all-stars for All Stars and via ecb.co.uk/play/dynamoscricket for Dynamos.
Cornwall Cricket Board provides subsidised places to children in receipt of pupil premium, to find out more please contact [email protected] or visit www.cornwallcricket.co.uk