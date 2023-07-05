EXPERIENCED Australian seamer Peter Siddle’s time at Somerset has come to an end.
He was contracted to the club until the end of July, but the injury that he sustained to his hand in the Vitality Blast fixture against Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl has brought his stay at the Cooper Associates County Ground to premature conclusion.
"I’ve loved my time here over the last couple of years,” he Tod the Somerset club website.
“I love the club and I love the boys in the dressing room. It’s a shame because that freak accident in the Hampshire game has caused a bit more damage than we had initially thought, and I’ve been advised not to play for a few weeks so I’m going to miss out on the remainder of my time here. It’s sad because the boys are going really well at the moment in both formats.
“I’d describe myself as a friendly person who likes helping people and that extends to the clubs that I play for.
"I feel that my experience fits in nicely when it comes to helping squads. I just want to win, so when I go to a team, I just do the best that I can personally and try to help other individuals.
"Hopefully, I’ve been able to play a small part in helping the senior guys and the younger boys like Tom Lammonby and Kasey Aldridge.
“I’ve really enjoyed being a part of the club and I’m definitely going to miss it. I’ve probably played my last game for Somerset, but I’ll definitely be back as a supporter to say hi to everyone. I’ll be doing that for sure.”