HOLSWORTHY have re-signed hard-hitting batting all-rounder Matt Shepherd from Callington ahead of the upcoming season.
Shepherd rejoins the Trees after one season at Moores Park where he made just over 400 runs in all competitions in the first team.
Shepherd first joined Holsworthy in 2018 where he played a handful of games before helping them win promotion in 2019 and to a mid-table finish in Division Two East in 2021.
See this week’s Post for an interview with Shepherd on why he has come back and the thoughts of skipper Ryan Walter.