SALTASH saw their recent winning run in Division Three East come to a shuddering halt as they were crushed by 197 runs by visiting South Petherwin.
Having elected to field, the Ashes got off to a storming start as they had their rivals struggling at 33 for four. However, the calming influence of Paul Clements helped steady the ship. His half century was part of an excellent revival, which also included useful contributions from Adam Creasey (76) and Jacob Masters (40no) as they posted a total of 245 for eight.
In reply, Justin Hemmings and Dan Snowdon put on 29 for the opening wicket, before Paul Clements weaved his magic with the ball. The experienced all-rounder finished with figures of (5-14) from his nine overs as Saltash were bowled out for just 48.
Menheniot-Looe remain top after they picked up an eight-wicket win at Roche Seconds, who they dismissed for 186.
Skipper Tom Rowe top scored for the hosts with 50, while Neil Trudgeon (41) and Mark Trudgeon (33) also weighed in with useful contributions. Steve Kidd grabbed four wickets for the visitors, who chased down the target in just 25 overs.
Findlay Farrell (60) and Luke Ripley (58) led the way with an opening partnership of 135.
Tintagel moved up to second as they secured a nine-wicket win over Callington Thirds, who made 216, including knocks of 82 from James Moon and 43 from Charlie Coates.
Tom Parsons who claimed two of the home wickets, then let rip with the bat in the chase, hitting an unbeaten 114 which included 16 fours and four sixes.
