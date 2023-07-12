TEENAGER James Rew continued his fantastic form with the bat as he hit a double century for Somerset in their first innings against Hampshire in their County Championship game against Taunton yesterday.
The 19-year-old became Somerset's youngest first-class double centurion on the second day of the match, extending his overnight score of 77 to 221 before being last man out in his side's first innings total of 500, having walked to the crease on day one with the scoreboard reading 41-4.
The young left-hander's knock occupied seven hours and 42 minutes, 310 balls, and featured 23 fours and four sixes. His previous four Championship centuries this summer had already established him as the leading run-maker in the competition.
Kasey Aldridge (88) and Dom Bess (54) also contributed to Somerset's impressive recovery from 80-5 before a last-wicket stand of 108 with Shoaib Bashir, who hit a career-best 44 not out, piled on the misery for Hampshire.
By the close, the visitors had replied with 58-2, having lost Joe Weatherley to the opening ball of their innings after spending a draining 120 overs in the field, and just before lunch on day three, Hampshire had collapsed to 90-6.